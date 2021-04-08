Amid COVID Surge, Mysuru’s Restrictions for Travellers From B’luru

Sources close to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the advisory had been issued in light of the expected rush of visitors for the Ugadi festival. Karnataka will celebrate the festival on 13 April, but visitors are likely to start pouring into Mysuru from 10 April and remain till 20 April.

In neighbouring Kodagu district, tourist spots have been shut for visitors in the light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.