Afghan MP Narinder Singh Khalsa Among 23 Sikhs Rescued From Kabul

More than 20 Afghan Sikhs including Afghan Member of Parliament Narinder Singh Khalsa were rescued by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, 21 August, after Taliban took control in Afghanistan.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh breaks down while speaking to the members of the Indian press, after arriving from Kabul on an Indian Air Force evacuation flight on Sunday, 22 August, morning.

When asked how he felt about leaving his country as an MP, Singh said, “This is what is making me cry," reported ANI.