Man Arrested in Bengaluru for Sending Death Threats to Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray received death threats from the accused.
The Mumbai Police have apprehended and arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly sending death threats via text message to Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, on Thursday, 23 December, addressed the lower house of the state legislature regarding the incident and said that the accused, Jaisingh Rajput, who was apprehended in Karnataka by Mumbai’s crime branch, was brought to Mumbai.
Patil said in the Assembly that ensuring security is very important, be it a member of the legislature or a common man.
Following this incident, the state government on Thursday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be set up to probe similar incidents of threats issued to legislators and others, and a policy would be framed to deal with such cases.
A police official claimed that the accused had allegedly called Aaditya Thackeray on 8 December, but the latter did not receive the call. So, Rajput sent threatening text messages to the minister.
Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue, pointing out that the accused belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Karnataka and that it could be a part of a “larger conspiracy.” He demanded that the state government take additional steps to ensure security.
Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, demanded a high-level probe into the matter and said that he condemns the incident of Thackeray receiving threats.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)