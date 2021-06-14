TN Cops File 3 FIRs in Sushil Hari Int’l School Sexual Abuse Case

The Chengalpattu Police on Saturday, 12 June, registered multiple FIRs in the case of sexual harassment and abuse of students at the Sushil Hari International School, Kelambakkam. The FIRs came after several allegations were put forth against the founder of the school, Siva Sankar Baba.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, V Vijaykumar, three separate FIRs have been filed in the issue under the All Women's Police Station, Mamallapuram, and a police officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank has been specifically designated as the Investigating Officer in the case. The investigation is in progress, he added.

The FIRs have been filed under several sections of the Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and include sexual assault. This action is the latest among the several FIRs registered against perpetrators of sexual crimes on school children across Chennai.