20 People Held, 150 Booked Over Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan

Pakistani Police on Saturday, 7 August arrested 20 people and booked over 150 others for allegedly attacking a Hindu Ganesh temple in in Bhong town, about 60 km from Rahim Yar Khan city of Pakistan.

"We have so far arrested over 20 suspects allegedly involved in attacking the temple in Bhong," District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told reporter, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI)