20 People Held, 150 Booked Over Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan

(Photo: IANS)
Pakistani Police on Saturday, 7 August arrested 20 people and booked over 150 others for allegedly attacking a Hindu Ganesh temple in in Bhong town, about 60 km from Rahim Yar Khan city of Pakistan.
"We have so far arrested over 20 suspects allegedly involved in attacking the temple in Bhong," District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told reporter, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI)
On 5 August, a video clip showing people wielding clubs and rods storming the temple and smashing its glass doors, windows, lights and damaging the ceiling fans went viral on the social media.
Meanwhile, Police have assured that more arrests are expected in the as police are identifying the suspects through video footage.
Pakistan's Supreme court on Friday, 6 August, took cognizance of the matter and pulled up authorities for failing to stop the attack and also ordered the arrest of the culprits, stating that the incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad.
Pakistan SC Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that police acted like silent spectators. Meanwhile, the hearing in the case has been adjourned till 13 August.
Further, Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, 6 August passed a unanimous resolution condemning the attack. It was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan.
"This House strongly condemns the ransacking of the temple," the resolution stated.
"The Constitution of Pakistan provides complete protection to the rights of minorities and this House also affirms that the rights of minorities and their places of worship will be fully protected. The whole nation and government are united on this point," it said.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
