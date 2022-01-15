'16 January To Be Celebrated As National Startup Day': PM Narendra Modi

The PM interacts with startups on January 15.
Photo:The Quint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 16 January as 'National Startup Day' in an event on Saturday, 15 January, calling startups "the backbone of new India." The announcement was made at an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem," where the PM was addressing over 150 startups via video conference.
"Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," said the PM.
The purpose of declaring 16 January as the National Startup Day is to ensure that the culture of startups can reach even the most remote parts of the country, he said.
"This decade is being called as 'techade' of India...to strengthen the innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem have important aspects like liberating entrepreneurship, innovation from govt processes, bureaucratic silos," PM Modi said.
The week-long event was conducted to mark the sixth anniversary of the 'Startup India' initiative, and was hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
"Our startups are changing the rule of the game," said the PM. He also congratulated all the young professionals and startups establishing India's presence in the world of startups.
Encouraging startups to tap into the opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas, he said, "From rural economy to Industry 4.0, both our needs and our potential are limitless. Investment on research and development related to future technology is the priority of the government today."
