16 Docs in Unnao Resign Over Harassment By Chief Medical Officer

As many as 16 doctors on Wednesday, 12 May, collectively tendered their resignations to Ashutosh Kumar, the Chief Medical Officer of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, alleging harassment by administrative officials.

The doctors worked at leading primary and community healthcare centres. They have alleged mistreatment and being made scapegoats by the administration over the surge in COVID cases in the state. They also submitted their resignation to deputy CMO Tanmay.

“We are all working with utmost dedication to control the COVID-19 pandemic, but the department is harassing and issuing punitive orders against medical officers,” Dr Sanjeev Kumar told India Today.