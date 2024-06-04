Hamirpur (HP) Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all four seats of Himachal Pradesh went to polls in phase seven on 1 June.



The electoral contest in Himachal Pradesh is primarily between BJP and Congress. State’s ruling party BJP is contesting all four seats, while its opponent Congress has also fielded its candidates in all four of them.



BJP made a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning all four seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won the four seats riding high on the ‘Modi wave’, leaving none to Congress.