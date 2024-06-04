Hamirpur (HP) Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Hamirpur Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Hamirpur (HP) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Hamirpur was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Hamirpur are Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) and Satpal Raizada (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Hamirpur seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hamirpur seat was won by BJP candidate Anurag Singh Thakur, while Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Hamirpur constituency was won by BJP candidate Anurag Singh Thakur and Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Rana was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency include Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Deviji.
Hamirpur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all four seats of Himachal Pradesh went to polls in phase seven on 1 June.
The electoral contest in Himachal Pradesh is primarily between BJP and Congress. State’s ruling party BJP is contesting all four seats, while its opponent Congress has also fielded its candidates in all four of them.
BJP made a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning all four seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won the four seats riding high on the ‘Modi wave’, leaving none to Congress.
