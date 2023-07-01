'Surrender Immediately': Gujarat High Court Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea

Teesta Setalvad.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Teesta Setalvad)
Gujarat High Court on Saturday, 1 July, rejected the bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad. The court has now directed her to “surrender immediately.”
Setalvad was out on interim bail in a case related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots for allegedly fabricating evidence “to frame innocent people.”
Last year on 25 June, Gujarat Police had arrested Setalvad, following which she was sent to judicial custody, with former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar, who is a co-accused in the case.
What’s the case? The Supreme Court, last year, had dismissed a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri. Jafri’s plea was against the Gujarat special investigation team that had given a clean chit to the then chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.
However, the Supreme Court said that the plea had been filed for “ulterior design.” It had said,
Following the apex court’s order, the Ahmedabad crime branch filed a First Information Report against Setalvad, Sreekumar and jailed former IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt, accusing them of fabricating evidence to implicate the then CM.
