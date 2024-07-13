Graphic Novel: How a Lesbian Couple is Waging a Fight Against Conversion Therapy
We tell the story of a young couple from Kerala who's trying to build a life together against all odds.
Meenakshy Sasikumar
Graphic Novels
Published:
i
Sumayya and Afeefa were reunited in the end, but it was only the first of many battles ahead for the couple.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Note: This graphic novel is a recreation of detailed interviews with Sumayya and Afeefa. The Quint has reached out to their parents and Manohar Hospital for comment. The graphic novel will be updated as and when they respond. Meanwhile, Afeefa's lawyer Babu Karukapadath told The Quint that the family thought she was "showing abnormal conduct", so they took her to the hospital and gave her treatment.
