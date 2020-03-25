Shaheen Bagh: A History of The Iconic Protest Before the Virus Hit

As Shaheen Bagh protests come to a halt due to the coronavirus, here’s a look at how it unfolded over three months. Aroop Mishra & Padmini Vaidyanathan A history of Shaheen Bagh Protests | Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint Graphic Novels As Shaheen Bagh protests come to a halt due to the coronavirus, here’s a look at how it unfolded over three months.

For three months, women at Shaheen Bagh weathered rain, cold, sun, political threats and more, to fight for what they believed were their fundamental rights. They left the protest site because of the spectre of the novel coronavirus on 24 March, but made it clear that it no way signalled the end of their fight. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 7 October, held that the Constitution gives a right to dissent and protest but that such protests cannot occupy public spaces, in a judgment relating to the pleas against the Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA.



Here’s the brief history of how the Shaheen Bagh protests unfolded, from start to finish.

A History of Shaheen Bagh Protests

For 100 days, the women of Shaheen Bagh didn’t just continue their protest, night and day, but inspired similar sit-in protests across the country.

A small group of women begin this historic protest on 14 December 2019

The protest, which spread out for over a kilometre, was supported by an army of volunteers.

Thousands sing the National Anthem on 31 December 2019

Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of protest art – from graffiti on the walls to artists like TM Krishna & Shubha Mudgal performing.

Shaheen Bagh becomes a centre for protest art

The protests were so iconic that they also became the target of inflammatory speech, particularly by ruling party politicians.

BJP leaders make hate speeches against Shaheen Bagh Protesters

On 1 February, Kapil Gujjar opened fire at the protest site, claiming "sirf Hinduon ki chalegi".

3 elderly women & Rohith Vemula’s mother hoist the National Flag on 26 January 2020

Farmers from Punjab set up a free community kitchen at Shaheen Bagh

SC appointed interlocutors meet the protesters

Following the coronavirus outbreak, several appeals were made to the protesters to clear the area, but they refused citing they were taking precautions. With an increase in the number of cases across the country, on the morning of 24 March 2020, the protesters were cleared by the Delhi Police.

Shaheen Bagh protest comes to a halt due to Coronavirus