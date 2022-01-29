Goa Elections: On Last Day of Nomination, Trinamool and GFP at Loggerheads

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), on Saturday, 27 January, got into a kerfuffle, blaming each other of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per an NDTV report. Saturday was the last day to file nominations for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

The two parties had earlier discussed an alliance that later fell through when former state Chief Minister and TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro was fielded against Vijay Sardesai from the GFP. Falerio later withdrew his candidature. However, TMC MP Mohua Mitra attacked Sardesai, saying that he had helped the BJP.