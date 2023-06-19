Centre Awards Gandhi Prize to Gita Press, Opposition Says Akin to Awarding Godse

Gita Press, the publisher of Hindu religious books, was, on Sunday, 18 June, awarded the Union government's annual Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021.

The award, which was instituted in 1995 on the occasion of MK Gandhi's 125th birth anniversary, carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the publisher in a tweet saying, "I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people."