From Mukhtar's Aide to MP, Rape-Accused Atul Rai Took Crime Route to Politics

Atul Rai, 39, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and Member of Parliament from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is among the tainted politicians who made a name for themselves in the world of crime before entering into politics.
Rai has been in jail for over two years now after he was accused in a rape case in 2019.
From a humble beginning as a graduate of Harish Chandra Post Graduate College in Varanasi, Rai is now a history sheeter. He has at least 27 cases under heinous crimes, including rape, murder, attempt to murder, and extortion lodged at several police stations in Varanasi and neighbouring districts.
Native of Beerpur village in Ghazipur district, Atul Rai was raised in Varanasi where his father was employed at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW). It is believed that Rai came in touch with mafia Mukhtar Ansari gang in early 2000. He soon rose up the ladder and became one of the close aides of Ansari.
According to reports, first case against him was registered at Manduadih police station in Varanasi and there was no looking back. In 2017, a case of attempt to murder was registered against him for allegedly opening indiscriminate fire at a toll plaza in Dafi area in Varanasi.
His thick ties with Ansari gang helped him create a niche for himself in the crime world in eastern UP which was then dominated by rivalries over the allotment of Public Works Department, railway and other government contracts. Rai, having bagged several railway contracts, began adding up on muscle and money to lay grounds for his next switch – politics.
For criminals, politics is a natural transition and Atul Rai followed the footsteps of his 'mentor' Mukhtar Ansari. Rai contested from Zamania seat in 2017 assembly elections from BSP. He lost by a thin margin to his BJP rival Sunita Singh but managed to make his presence felt in the Bhumihar-dominated belt.
In 2019, amid speculations that Mukhtar's son Abbas Ansari might get a BSP ticket from Ghosi seat, Rai took everyone by surprise after his name featured in the official party candidate list. The development was seen as Rai turning his back to Ansari gang.
Soon after his nomination in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rai was accused in a rape case after a 23-year-old woman accused him of raping her at a flat in Chitaipur area in Varanasi. A case under relevant sections was registered at Lanka police station in Varanasi. Back in Ghosi, family and supporters managed the election campaign for Rai who went in hiding fearing arrest in the rape case.
Rai managed to win the election with a convincing margin, though his troubles were far from over. With no relief from Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court, Rai had to surrender in June 2019. He was arrested and is lodged in Prayagraj's Naini jail since then.
