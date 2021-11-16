FAQ: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Offline Exams Begin. How Will They be Conducted?

The CBSE class 12 term 1 board exams are being conducted in offline mode from November 16 to December 30. They will be conducted in two parts -- Term 1 and Term 2. Term 1 exams will be conducted for minor subjects from November 16, and for major subjects from December 1.

On Monday, the students appeared for offline exams for two minor subjects-- entrepreneurship, and beauty & wellness. All minor exams will be conducted in the students' own schools.

Here is all you need to know about this new format: