Social Media Abuzz With Scribe's 2020 Prophecy of Leadership Change in Gujarat

File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
In May 2020, Dhaval Patel, the editor of the news portal Face of Nation, had been booked for sedition for allegedly publishing a report indicating a possible leadership change in Gujarat due to rising criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
The article, published on 7 May 2020, had suggested that the BJP high command may remove CM Vijay Rupani from his post and replace him with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Fifteen months later, on Saturday, 11 September, his prophecy came true as Rupani resigned from his post.
Several users took to social media to point out the same, with some even questioning if the case against him would be taken back. We bring you some of the reactions.
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Patel under Section 124(a) that deals with sedition and the Disaster Management Act.
After Patel's arrest, the Editors Guild of India, too, had issued a statement condemning “a growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists in different parts of the country.”
Published: undefined