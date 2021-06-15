World Wind Day 2021: History, Importance & Quotes

World Wind Day is observed every year on 15 June
(Photo: gwec.net)
World Wind Day also knows as Global Wind Day is observed every year on 15 June 2021. The event is is celebrated to discover and spread awareness about wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to change our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost employment and growth.
World Wind Day is organized collectively by European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).
World Wind Day was first observed in the year 2007 as 'Wind Day'. Later in 2009, EWEA and GWEC partnered up and named it World Wind Day or Global Wind Day.
According to GWEC's website, Wind Energy is is one of the cleanest, environmentally-friendly and cost competitive energy sources. It consumes no fresh water to generate electricity and is fast to deploy. Wind being an essential source of renewable energy is the path to a more secure, reliable and sustainable energy future for all, said Adnan Amin, Director General of the new International Renewable Energy Agency.
"The two most abundant forms of power on earth are solar and wind, and they're getting cheaper and cheaper." - Ed Begley, Jr.
"There is an urgent need to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, dramatically reduce wasted energy, and significantly shift our power supplies from oil, coal, and natural gas to wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources." - Bill McKibben
"Solar power, wind power, the way forward is to collaborate with nature - it's the only way we are going to get to the other end of the 21st century."- Björk
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Jun 2021,10:09 AM IST