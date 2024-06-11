Transforming Farm Waste with Compostable Alternatives for Soil Rejuvenation

Agriculture is undoubtedly the backbone of our global food system. However, the sector generates an enormous amount of waste in the form of crop residues and byproducts, often left to decompose or burn. Here lies an opportunity for the industry to manage waste responsibly and sidestep environmental hazards.

Sustainable solutions can transform agricultural waste into valuable resources through innovative solutions. One promising approach is the conversion of sugarcane residue, also known as bagasse, into compostable products. Fortunately, this solution has immense potential for land regeneration and soil rejuvenation.