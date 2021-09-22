World Car-Free Day 2021: History and Significance

According to World Carfree Network, "World Car-free Day is the perfect time to take the heat off the planet, and put it on city planners and politicians to give priority to cycling, walking and public transport, instead of to the automobile."

Many events are organized around the world to spread awareness about the pollution caused by cars and to emphasize on the need to find an alternative of a car-dominated society.

"The results of going car-free are clear to see. For instance, the first 'journée sans voiture' (day without a car) in Paris, France was held in September 2015 and was found to reduce exhaust emissions by 40 per cent," reads the official website of UNEP.