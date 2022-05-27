Wild You Were Sleeping Episode 6: Meet The Unsung Carnivore, The Striped Hyena

Living close to human habitation comes with many costs. Due to the scavenging behavior and how they look and sound, the hyenas are misunderstood and often vilified. Farmers and shepherds often block their den sites to remove them from the region. The occasional livestock depredation also invokes retaliation from cattle herders at times. Most importantly, the expansion of cities and agriculture has been reducing their natural habitat drastically.

Conservation of hyenas depends on the protection of their habitats and a general understanding of the species by the people who share the same landscape with them. An effective conservation plan can only exist after knowing this species better in all aspects of its ecology and behavior. Perhaps a global recognition of the beauty, importance and uniqueness of Striped hyenas is a first step towards its conservation.

The Habitats Trust and Trippintoe Productions present the story of these Striped Hyenas and the people who study them through an episode in their docuseries “Wild You Were Sleeping”. Hoping to elicit empathy and awareness among the general public, the series tries to bring people closer to the nature around them. Catch the episode on the Striped Hyena here.