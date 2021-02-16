U’khand Tragedy: 58 Bodies Found, Rescue Ops Likely to End Soon

With rescue operations expected to wind up in the next few days, rescuers on Tuesday, 16 February, found two more bodies inside a tunnel of the disaster-hit Tapovan project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, taking the total number of bodies recovered so far to 58, according to IANS.

Uttarakhand Director General Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Monday said that he was expecting that the rescue operation in Chamoli to end in the next three to four days.