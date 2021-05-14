Cyclone Tauktae Alert in Kerala, CM Warns of Coastal Erosion

Kerala started preparing for Cyclone Tauktae that was developing over the south-eastern Arabian Sea after the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday, 14 May, predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in the state and rough seas along the coast till 16 May. A red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram.

The IMD has warned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Arabian Sea by 14 May, which could intensify into a hurricane, reported PTI.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to listen to the authorities and relocate to relief camps if asked to do so,