Scrapped Solar Parks in Spiti Would Have Impacted Snow Leopards, Finds Study

A total of 13 sites for large-scale solar parks – once planned in the high-altitude Spiti Valley, and now scrapped – would have impacted the snow leopard habitat in this rich biodiverse region of Himachal Pradesh, a study has found.

Snow leopard is the state animal of Himachal Pradesh. Often called 'the ghost of the mountains', the elusive animal is considered a flagship and an indicator species across 12 Central and South Asian countries.