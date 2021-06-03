Onset of Monsoon in Kerala, Normal Range of Rainfall Expected: IMD

Southwest Monsoon Has Set in Southern Kerala: IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, 3 June, affirmed that Southwest Monsoon has set in over southern parts of Kerala.
"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal today, the 3rd June 2021," the IMD said in a press release.
More than 60 percent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations in Kerala reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more on the past two days. Moreover, the spatial distribution of rainfall over Kerala was noted to be fairly widespread during past two days, confirming the onset of monsoon.
In a press release issued on 1 June, the IMD had indicated that the Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country will most likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).
The rainfall for Northwest India and South Peninsula is expected to fall in the normal range. However, seasonal rainfall is most likely to be below normal over Northeast India and above normal over Central India.
