NGT Issues Notice to Centre, 4 States on Plea for Firecracker Ban

The National Green Tribunal on Monday, 2 November, issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), as well as the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, regarding a plea for banning fire crackers during the month of November.

The NGT was hearing a plea by NGO Indian Social Responsibility Network, which had sought directions banning the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from 7-30 November, in light of the poor air quality and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its plea, the NGO had argued that high air pollution could affect vulnerable groups and increase the fatality rate when it came to the coronavirus, according to news agency PTI. It also suggested that using ‘green crackers’ as ordered in 2018 and 2019 by the Supreme Court would not be sufficient to remedy the situation.