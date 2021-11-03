‘Why Should Our Kids Suffer?’: How ‘Warrior Moms’ Are Fighting for Clean Air

Meet India's 'Warrior Moms' – the mom group fighting for cleaner air and a greener environment.
(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Senior Editor: Vaishali Sood
When the clean air movement began in India, around 2017, when pollution levels in the national capital spiked with the onset of winter, it was the mothers who were on the forefront.
They accompanied their children to protests, raised slogans with them, and eventually became a powerful voice fighting for the cause.
In 2020, mothers from across the country decided to form a volunteer group – amid the pandemic – to keep fighting a good fight. It was this thought that led to what is now known as 'Warrior Moms'.
Spread across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Hyderabad, around 1,000 moms from across the country are raising their voice for a cleaner air and a greener environment.
For Sherry Frosh, a Chemical Engineer from Gurugram, it was the fact that her son might end up having a smoker's lungs was the wake-up call.
For Anuja Bali Kartickeyan, massive pollution in Delhi-NCR meant that she had to shift out of the region to protect her son from frequent asthma attacks.
But Mythili Ravindran, a sustainability consultant, makes a point that while pollution may seem like a Delhi-NCR problem, it is prevalent across the country, including coastal regions like Kochi, where she is from.
With the mothers being from across India, they communicate via a WhatsApp group, through which they share ideas and plan their offline and online campaigns.
However, their ultimate aim is to build a strong lobby through which they can affect policy changes.
"The one thing we aim to achieve as warrior moms is to form a strong lobby. So if you have governments deciding what their priorities are, deciding what laws to strengthen or weaken, they need to know that there is a group of mothers in their city, who are paying attention. Who are very, very concerned about their children and who will come meet them and fight with them to make sure that their children are safe. Because this is what we do," added Frosh.
In the long-term, the group plans to reach out to every mother, every father, and every caregiver to make them aware and educate them about air pollution.
"Every caregiver must be aware of this issue and how air pollution is affecting our health and how we should demand better action from our governments. Because action comes from awareness and only aware individuals can change society," Ravindran added.