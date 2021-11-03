‘Why Should Our Kids Suffer?’: How ‘Warrior Moms’ Are Fighting for Clean Air

When the clean air movement began in India, around 2017, when pollution levels in the national capital spiked with the onset of winter, it was the mothers who were on the forefront.

They accompanied their children to protests, raised slogans with them, and eventually became a powerful voice fighting for the cause.

In 2020, mothers from across the country decided to form a volunteer group – amid the pandemic – to keep fighting a good fight. It was this thought that led to what is now known as 'Warrior Moms'.

Spread across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Hyderabad, around 1,000 moms from across the country are raising their voice for a cleaner air and a greener environment.