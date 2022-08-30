Just 37 Percent Transplanted Trees Survived in Delhi in 2021-22: Forest Dept

The benchmark tree survival rate at the end of one year of tree transplantation is 80 percent.

Tree transplantation for 22 development projects has been undertaken in the last three years. The survival rate varies from five percent to 97 percent.

According to the data, only 1,382 (37 percent) of the 3,736 trees transplanted for the construction of a stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, connecting Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon, have survived.

Just 27 percent of the 4,425 trees transplanted for the construction of another stretch of the expressway are alive, it showed.