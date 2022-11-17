Good News Amid Doom: India Ranks 8 in Climate Change Performance Index 2023

Finding a spot among high performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index 2023 (CCPI), India climbed two spots to rank eighth out of 63 nations.

As per the CCPI, the country earned a 'high' rating in the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions and Energy Use categories, with a 'medium' for Climate Policy and Renewable Energy.

"The country is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario). However, the renewable energy pathway is not on track for the 2030 target," it noted.