Earth Hour 2021: How 60 Mins Effect a Change & What You Can Do!

Every year, at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday in March, millions across the world come together to raise awareness for the need to protect the Earth better, by switching off lights for an hour – Earth Hour.

This year, Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday, 27 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The initiative, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), aims to raise awareness and inspire people to take concrete action on environmental issues.