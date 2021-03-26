Earth Hour 2021: How 60 Mins Effect a Change & What You Can Do!

Every year, at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday in March, millions across the world come together to raise awareness for the need to protect the Earth better, by switching off lights for an hour – Earth Hour.
This year, Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday, 27 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
The initiative, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), aims to raise awareness and inspire people to take concrete action on environmental issues.
This year, much like the last, this symbolic initiative retains special importance as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, nature’s wake-up call to humanity.
Earth Hour first began as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007, when WWF-Australia inspired citizens to voice their support for the climate. More than 2.2 million people and 2,000 businesses were part of what was the first Earth Hour event.
Earth Hour was the product of a think tank initiated by Earth Hour Co-Founder Andy Ridley, which brought about a partnership between WWF-Australia, advertising agency Leo Burnett, and Fairfax Media, with the aim of addressing climate change.
In 2007, climate change as a concept was still treated with a degree of skepticism and oft denied.
Therefore, Leo Burnett partnered with WWF to promote the idea and bring about the world’s first Earth Hour on 31 March 2007.
In 2008, the campaign achieved wider support, with 35 countries and about 50 million people participating across the globe. Since then, Earth Hour has crossed borders and oceans and has garnered support in 190 countries and territories. As the movement grows, the one-hour lights out event has become a symbol of commitment towards nature and the Earth.
After the jarring wake-up call from nature that was 2020, this year is a crucial one in terms of decisions taken to restore and rejuvenate the environment and the Earth.
Among others, the 26th UN climate talks (COP26) and the 15th UN biodiversity conference (COP15) will see countries coming together to discuss goals for climate change and nature, for the decade starting now.
World leaders will also meet at the G7 and G20 Leaders’ Summits, the United Nations General Assembly and the United Nations Environment Assembly, where they will discuss issues such as the road to recovery from the pandemic, climate change, environmental degradation, among others.
According to a piece in the reputed journal Nature, in addition to the above, the UN will publish its second World Ocean Assessment in 2021. The year will also be the start of the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.
While Earth Hour specifically speaks only of one hour of commitment to save energy and thereby help the planet, the campaign and WWF’s larger objective is to get people involved and engaged enough to take action beyond the hour.
These actions could be simply supporting a local WWF project or being a part of Earth Hour campaigns, beginning the movement in a community or joining in on other environmental organisations and their initiatives.
Since 2007, WWF-Uganda has created an Earth Hour Forest, the world’s first such; Argentina has used its 2013 Earth Hour campaign to help pass a Senate bill for a 3.4 million hectare-large Marine Protected Area, and more than 2,123 mitigation actions were submitted by cities that participated in the 2014 Earth Hour City Challenge.
So what can you do for Earth Hour? Of course, you can take part by switching off all non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on 27 March.
You can also take part in Earth Hour’s first-ever ‘Virtual Spotlight’, wherein you’ll need to share a video that will be posted on all the Earth Hour social media pages. Why? To shine the spotlight on the planet’s issues and amplify the message.
Whatever you choose to do and however you participate, the overarching importance is that of understanding, raising your voice, and spreading the message – that one must protect and restore nature for people and the planet.
Published: 26 Mar 2021,12:32 PM IST