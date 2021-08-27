India Makes Aatmanirbhar Plans For Palm Oil, But at Huge Cost to the Environment

Although the Centre's plan includes encouraging farmers, they may still face problems in the foreseeable future.

"In India, farmers are largely earn their livelihoods on a crop-to-crop basis, so palm oil cultivation can prove to be a big proposition for loss for farmers. In fact, when we spoke to farmers about this, a lot of them who had invested in palm oil told us that they reverted to their usual crop cultivation after facing losses," Aggarwal said.

A report on The Indian Express have also pointed out that the plan was approved despite reservations from the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, an institute under the Environment Ministry, which had said that without detailed studies on its ecological impact, production of oil palm "should be avoided" in areas rich in biodiversity.

In its turn, the Centre had justified that in 2018, the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research had already prepared a report on whether Andaman and Nicobar Islands were feasible for palm oil productions.

But the Centre may have to face some legal hurdles yet, since in 2002, the Supreme Court had ordered the "phasing out" of "commercial plantations on forest land".

The apex court had said,