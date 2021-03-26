Claim to Be Climate-Conscious? Take The Quint’s Earth Hour Quiz!
Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on Saturday, 27 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. But what is Earth Hour?
Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on Saturday, 27 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Every year, at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday of March, people across the world come together to raise awareness for climate change and protecting nature, by switching off all non-essential lights for an hour.
The aim of Earth Hour, an initiative organised by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is to get people involved and engaged enough to take action beyond the hour.
Take The Quint’s Earth Hour quiz to test your knowledge of the environment.
