Distributing Freebies Policy Decision of Parties, Cannot Intervene: EC Tells SC

The Election Commission (EC) told the Supreme Court that distributing freebies is a policy decision of a political party, and that it does not have the power to intervene.

This was in response to a petition that sought deregistration of political parties for offering or distributing freebies.

Whether such decisions are financially viable or have an adverse effect, has to be decided by the voters, said the EC.

It said that it cannot regulate such policy decisions which are taken by the winning party when they form the government, adding that such an action would be an overreach of its powers.