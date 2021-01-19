XAT 2021 Results Declared, Here’s the Link to Check Your Scores

XAT 2021 Result: Xavier Institute of Management (XLRI) has declared the results of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the paper can check their result on XAT’s official website – https://xatonline.in

XAT is a national level online test conducted by Xavier Institute of Management. This year, it was conducted on 3 January in various cities across India. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission in their management courses.