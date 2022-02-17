What KPMG Looks For In Job Candidates

Choosing a career path is one of the most challenging decisions in everyone’s life today. Unfortunately, there is no silver bullet to a successful career. Passion and dedication are not enough. Academic pedigree is a factor but it is not the only marker. At a time when leading institutes offer multiple courses over a range of different industries, one is bound to be overwhelmed.

But getting into an esteemed institution is the first step to your dream job. In the increasingly competitive Indian economy, good grades from a stellar institute will only take you so far. Experts advise that one needs to hone their skills, practise good communication, get adequate work experience through multiple internships and focus on your personality development among other things.

KPMG in India has partnered with Gurgaon based Business School, Masters’ Union to launch a 1-year part-time programme in Applied Finance with embedded internship for BCom, BBA and MBA students to help them crack finance jobs.

The programme, which has been designed by KPMG in India and will be taught fully by its Partners and Directors, aims to improve employability and fill in the gaps left by colleges in their BBA, BCom curriculum. Aimed at undergraduates and working professionals with 1-2 years of experience, the 12-month hybrid programme includes a 6-month virtual internship with KPMG in India.

In the meantime, Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters’ Union, and Vijay Gogoi, Associate Partner at KPMG Academy share their mantra for a successful career with The Quint.

