WB SSC Scam: HC Upholds Order Directing CBI Probe, Minister To Be Questioned

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 18 May, upheld the order of a single bench that directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The "irregularities" in recommending appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff by the SSC were termed as a "public scam" by the division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and AK Mukherjee, reported news agency PTI. The matter was sent back to the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to look into money trail.

Immediately after the division bench's order, Justice Gangopadhyay directed state minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI at 6 pm for interrogation by high rank officers on the same day in connection with the case.