UPTET Results 2021: Final Result & Answer Key to Be Out on updeled.gov.in

UPTET final results 2021 likely to be released today
(Photo: The Quint)
The final results for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 are expected to be released on Saturday, 2 April, by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Once the results are announced, they will be made available on the official website – updeled.gov.in. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET 2021 and are waiting for the final exam results and answer keys.
The UPTET results have been delayed a number of times in the past month. As per the reports, the results could be released on 2 April 2022 but the UPBEB still has to confirm the date and time for the result.
Earlier, the UPTET 2021 results were supposed to be released on 25 February 2022 but they got postponed due to the UP Assembly elections.
Visit the official website of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results.'
A new window will pop up, enter your enrolment number and log in.
The final UPTET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result, download it, and take a printout for future use.
The provisional answer key was released on 28 January 2022 and the students were allowed to raise objections till 1 February 2022. Therefore, it is expected that the final answer key will be formulated keeping those objections in mind.
