UPTET Results 2021: Final Result & Answer Key to Be Out on updeled.gov.in

The final results for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 are expected to be released on Saturday, 2 April, by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Once the results are announced, they will be made available on the official website – updeled.gov.in. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET 2021 and are waiting for the final exam results and answer keys.

The UPTET results have been delayed a number of times in the past month. As per the reports, the results could be released on 2 April 2022 but the UPBEB still has to confirm the date and time for the result.

Earlier, the UPTET 2021 results were supposed to be released on 25 February 2022 but they got postponed due to the UP Assembly elections.