UPSEE 2020: Registration, Seat Allotment & Counselling Schedule

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday,19 October announced the start of the online counselling process for the UPSEE 2020. Candidates who have passed the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on 22 October.
The UPSEE 2020 counselling process will continue till 5 December and there will be six rounds of seat allotments. The document verification process will be held from 20-24 October.
UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admission to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh. This year, admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, and 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates passed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma, 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA.
