UPSEE 2020: Registration, Seat Allotment & Counselling Schedule

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday,19 October announced the start of the online counselling process for the UPSEE 2020. Candidates who have passed the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on 22 October. The UPSEE 2020 counselling process will continue till 5 December and there will be six rounds of seat allotments. The document verification process will be held from 20-24 October.

UPSEE 2020 Seat Announcement Schedule

The first round of seat allotment will held on 26 October.

The second seat allotment result will be out on 5 November

The third seat allotment result will be declared on 13 November.

The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on 18 and 30 November and 5 December, respectively.

Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload: 19 Oct 15:00 to 22 Oct 23:59.

Schedule of UPSEE First Round of Seat Allotment and Counselling:

Document Verification: 20 October 10:00 to 24 October 23:59

Choice Locking: 20 October 10:00 to 26 October 10:00

Respond to Query: 20 October 10:00 to 24 October 11:00

Seat Allotment: 26 October

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float): 26 October to 29 October 23:59

Payment of Seat Confirmation: 26 October to 29 October 2020 23:59

UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admission to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh. This year, admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, and 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates passed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma, 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA.