UPSC NDA II 2021 Exam to be Conducted Tomorrow: Important Points to Remember

NDA exam will be conducted in two sessions on Sunday, 14 November 2021.
UPSC NDA: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) on Sunday, 14 November 2021.
The commission released admit cards for the same on 22 October 2021. Candidates who still haven't downloaded their admit card, can do it form UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
Since there is barely any time left for NDA exam, we have compiled a few important points which candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.
Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards.
All candidates must carry a printout of the NDA admit card to the allotted exam centre/ venue, along with photo identity card mentioned in the admit card.
In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session).
Candidates must note that entry into the examination hall shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.
All candidates are advised to carry black ball point pen to the examination centre.
Candidates will not be allowed to sit for exam without a face mask. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles.
Mobile phones (even in switched off mode), pen drive, smartwatches, camera, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic equipment are banned inside the exam hall.
NDA exam will be conducted in two sessions, i.e. from 10 am and 2 pm.
For more specific details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.
