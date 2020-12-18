UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Release: Check Here
The Union Public Service Commission. Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 17 December, released the Civil Services Main Examination Admit Card on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Prelims Exam and successfully submitted the detailed application form can download their UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card from upsc.gov.in.
UPSC civil services main exam will be held on 8, 9, 10 , 16 and 17 January 2021. UPSC had conducted its preliminary exam on 4 October and its result was declared on 24 October.
How to Download UPSC CSE Main Admit Card:
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
Under the news announcement section, click on the admit card link.
Login using your roll number and date of birth.
Your UPSC civil services main exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.