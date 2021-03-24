UP Govt to Promote Students of Classes 1-8 Without Final Exams

Students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools of Uttar Pradesh will be promoted without appearing for the final examination this year. Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General School Education, UP, issued a notice regarding the same to Basic Education officers of all districts on Tuesday, 23 March, reported India Today.
The exam for students of classes 1 to 8 were supposed to start from 25 March.
The UP government has also suspended schools for students of classes 1 to 8 from 24 to 31 March. The decision has been taken in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases and on account of Holi. The new academic session is scheduled for 1 April 2021.
All other educational institutions, including schools for classes 9 and 12, and higher education institutions where examinations are not scheduled, will be closed from 25 to 31 March.
Meanwhile, in a related development, the state government has also cancelled the leave of all police personnel till the Holi festival, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and India Today.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined