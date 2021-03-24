UP Govt to Promote Students of Classes 1-8 Without Final Exams

Students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools of Uttar Pradesh will be promoted without appearing for the final examination this year. Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General School Education, UP, issued a notice regarding the same to Basic Education officers of all districts on Tuesday, 23 March, reported India Today.

The exam for students of classes 1 to 8 were supposed to start from 25 March.

The UP government has also suspended schools for students of classes 1 to 8 from 24 to 31 March. The decision has been taken in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases and on account of Holi. The new academic session is scheduled for 1 April 2021.