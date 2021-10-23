UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: Check Details Here

Students studying under the Uttar Pradesh state board can avail the UP Free Laptop scheme 2021.

All applying students must note that they need to have passed their class 12 board examinations.

According to official reports, students also need to submit the copies of their class 12 mark sheets, board certificate, residence proof, a photograph and a copy of their aadhaar card. Hence, in case any student does not have any of these certificates, they must arrange them if they want to avail the UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021.

Additionally, all applying students need to display a certain level of of pass percentage.