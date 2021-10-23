UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: Check Details Here

UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021
The Government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a scheme wherein students who have done academically well are being rewarded with free laptops.
Interested students can apply online via the official UP government website and claim their free laptops under the Uttar Pradesh free laptops Yojana 2021.
The UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021 is aimed at helping lakhs of students improve their capabilities by giving them access to laptops which they can otherwise not afford.
However, It is important for students to note that there is an eligibility criteria that they are required to fulfill before they can apply for the UP Free Laptops Yojana 2021.
Students studying under the Uttar Pradesh state board can avail the UP Free Laptop scheme 2021.
All applying students must note that they need to have passed their class 12 board examinations.
According to official reports, students also need to submit the copies of their class 12 mark sheets, board certificate, residence proof, a photograph and a copy of their aadhaar card. Hence, in case any student does not have any of these certificates, they must arrange them if they want to avail the UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021.
Additionally, all applying students need to display a certain level of of pass percentage.
According to a report in India Today, those students who have scored at least 65 percent in their class 12 results shall be eligible to claim their free laptops under the UP Free Laptops Yojana 2021
Visit the official website of the UP government at up.gov.in
Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab and you shall be redirected to the free laptop scheme’s page.
Enter the details that are asked in the form, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.
Download your application form and take a print out for future reference.
For more details on the UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021, please visit up.gov.in