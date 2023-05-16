Oxford University Launches Savitribai Phule Scholarship for Bahujan Students

As a response to the low representation of Bahujan students among Indians studying abroad, an India centre at the University of Oxford has launched a fully-funded Savitribai Phule Graduate scholarship for lower caste and first-generation students applying to the university for postgraduate studies.

The scholarship was officially launched on Friday, 12 May, with a keynote speech by Lord Harries of Pentregarth, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Dalits, followed by a panel discussion with Barbara Harriss-White (Emeritus Professor at the University of Oxford), Surajkumar Thube (representative of Project EduAccess and the Oxford South Asia Alternative Forum), Raju Kendre (co-founder and CEO of Eklavya India) and Niharika Singh (the first Savitribai Phule scholar).

The Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development at Somerville College offers a set of graduate scholarships to Indian students working on topics relevant to India’s sustainable development, and the Savitribai Phule Graduate scholarship is the latest addition to that list.