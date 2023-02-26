Hyderabad University: ASA Alliance Beats ABVP in 'Historic' Student Union Polls

The central university in Telangana's Gachibowli had its first SU elections in over three and a half years on Friday, 24 February. Over 5,000 students were eligible to vote, and a turnout of 76 percent was recorded.

The elections were held for nine central panel seats, including three members of the GSCASH, 24 school board members, and 30 school councillors.

The ASA-SFI-DSU alliance was contesting against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – which came a close second – and a third front (Alliance for Social Democracy), which consists of parties like the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Fraternity, Muslim Students' Federation, and others.

The election results were announced late on Saturday, 25 February.

Minor clashes were reported between students affiliated with the ABVP and the SFI near the varsity's F-hostel after the polling late on Friday.