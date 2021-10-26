UKSSSC 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Today

UKSSSC 2021 Admit Card to be released on 26 October 2021
The Uttarkhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Admit Card 2021 for DEO, Junior Assistant, Tax collector, and other Group C posts is expected to be released on 26 October 2021. Candidates who had applied for these posts can download their UKSSSC 2021 admit cards from the official website of SSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the written exam for inter-level Group C posts shall be held on 31 October 2021.
The admit cards for the positions of accountant, assistant review officer, and other posts have already been released by the UKSSSC.
Candidates must remember that the UKSSSC 2021 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried on the day of the exam.
It shall contain all the necessary information pertaining to the UKSSSC 2021 exam such as date, venue and other personal details of the applicant.
Hence, if any candidate fails to produce the UKSSSC 2021 admit card on the day of the exam, they will not be eligible to sit for the exam.
The UKSSSC 2021 admit card that is expected to be released on Tuesday is for 746 posts. According to an official notice that was released earlier, these UKSSSC 2021 admit cards were to be released five days before the date of the examination.
To download your UKSSSC 2021 admit card with ease, please follow the steps below.
Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Go to the UKSSSC 2021 admit card link on the homepage.
Enter your advertisement number, mobile number, candidate’s name, or any other relevant details that the form requires.
Your UKSSSC 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly and download and keep a printout for future reference.
The written examination for the UKSSSC 2021 will be held at various exam centres across the state of Uttarakhand with strict COVID-19 guidelines being followed.
Since the UKSSSC 2021 admit card is expected to be released on 26 October 2021, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website mentioned above for more updates on the UKSSSC Admit Card 2021.
