UGC NET Examination Paper Leaked, Say Reports; AISA Demands Reschedule

Image of an examination used for representation only.
The Hindi examination paper of the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which took place on Sunday, 26 December, was leaked, reports said on Tuesday.
Responding to the reported developments, the All India Students Association (AISA) has demanded that the test be re-conducted.
In a statement released on Tuesday, 28 December, AISA said:
"The examination for Hindi was conducted on 26 December this year and the very next day it was reported that the paper had been leaked. Acting on the report, the Jind police arrested a few people in Haryana. The leaked question paper was found on the phones of the persons arrested. The police informed that about six examination centres were involved in the entire incident."
The statement further read, "AISA demands that the UGC-NET Hindi exam should be re-conducted in a transparent manner! Exam contract should be withdrawn from NTA and UGC should take the responsibility of conducting examinations as before! The NTA and UGC must both answer for the loss incurred by the aspirants if this exam!"
NET is conducted on behalf of the UGC for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges. It was earlier conducted by CBSE. From December 2018 onwards, it has been conducted by the NTA. It is conducted twice a year.
(The UGC and NTA have not released a statement yet. This story will be updated once the reports have been verified, or in case of other developments.)