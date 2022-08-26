UGC Declares 21 Universities as ‘Fake’; Maximum in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday, 26 August, declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The commission warned students against taking admission in these universities.

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.