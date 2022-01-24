UCCED 2022 Answer Key to Release Tomorrow, Result Scheduled on 10 March 2022

Download UCCED 2022 answer key from uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 draft answer key is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 25 January, by IIT Bombay, the organising institute of UCCED.
Along with the answer key, the institute is also expected to release UCCED question paper and response sheet of the candidates.
Candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022 exam will be able to download their answer key from the official website of UCEED: uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Visit the official website of UCEED: uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on UCEED 2022 answer key link on the homepage
You will be directed to candidate portal
Click on Login
Enter your UCEED registered email ID, password, and login
Your UCEED 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
Download and save it to check the correct answers
Candidates who appeared for UCCED 2022 exam will be allowed to challenge the answer key through candidate portal. Last date to raise objections against the draft answer key is 27 January 2022 (05 pm).
Objections raised by candidates will be reviewed by the examination authorities, and if found correct, will be updated in the final answer key. UCEED 2022 final answer key will be released on 31 January 2022.
According to the official schedule, it will be followed by announcement of UCEED cut-off marks for part A on 10 February, and declaration of result on UCCED official website on 10 March 2022.
Last date to download UCEED 2022 score card is 14 June 2022.
Check this space and the official website of UCEED for further updates.
