UCCED 2022 Answer Key to Release Tomorrow, Result Scheduled on 10 March 2022

UCEED 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 draft answer key is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 25 January, by IIT Bombay, the organising institute of UCCED.

Along with the answer key, the institute is also expected to release UCCED question paper and response sheet of the candidates.

Candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022 exam will be able to download their answer key from the official website of UCEED: uceed.iitb.ac.in.