Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group 4 admit card is out now. Download here by following the steps mentioned below.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket has been released. Download Here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket has been released. Download Here.</p></div>

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam 2023 can download their admit cards by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards in the examination hall. Without hall tickets no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket carries all the important details regarding the examination such as applicant name, roll number, application number, center name, and more.

Also ReadCUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June; Steps To Download Below

How To Download and Check TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket

  • Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.

  • Your Telangana Group 4 admit card will show up on the screen.

  • Check all the details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details on TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam.

Also ReadSSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Declared: How to Download; SSC CHSL Exam Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT