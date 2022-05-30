TS EAMCET Application Correction Window 2022 Opens: Last Date to Edit Forms

TS EAMCET 2022 application correction window opens on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Monday, 30 May, opened the online correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET) 2022. Last date to edit TS EAMCET 2022 application form is 6 June.
Therefore, candidates who have already submitted their TS EAMCET application form can make corrections (if required) in their forms on the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Follow these steps to make correction in TS EAMCET application forms.
Visit the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on 'Correction of Online Application Data (Already Filled by Candidate)' under Online Application section on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth
Sign In
Your TS EAMCET 2022 application form will appear on the screen
Make the required changes in your application form and save it
Submit the form
Admit cards/hall tickets for TS EAMCET will be available for download from 25 June to 11 July 2022.
Agriculture & Medical (AM): 14 July (9am to 12 noon, 03 pm to 06 pm) & 15 July (9am to 12 noon)
Engineering (E): 18 & 19 July (9am to 12 noon, 03 pm to 06 pm), and 20 July (9am to 12 noon)
Check this space regularly for further updates TS EAMCET and other exams.
