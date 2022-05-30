TS EAMCET Application Correction Window 2022 Opens: Last Date to Edit Forms

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Monday, 30 May, opened the online correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET) 2022. Last date to edit TS EAMCET 2022 application form is 6 June.

Therefore, candidates who have already submitted their TS EAMCET application form can make corrections (if required) in their forms on the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.