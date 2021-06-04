TS EAMCET 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 to 10 June 2021.

"The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 10-06-2021," reads the official website.

Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on the TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in